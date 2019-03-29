Janet Ruth Dymond, 86, born June 17, 1932, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, after a brief illness at Highland Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Exeter,.
Janet was the daughter of the late John and Ida Smith Howell. She was a graduate of West Pittston High School, Class of 1950. Janet wanted to be a teacher and continued her education at East Stroudsburg and graduated with a bachelor's degree in education from College Misericordia in 1962. Janet taught first-grade for 41 years retiring from Wyoming Area School District. She was a member of Dial Rock DAR where she served as past regent and chaplain.
She was preceded death by her son, Richard (Ricky) Dymond.
She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Dymond; daughters, Brenda Bitters and her husband, Michael, Harding; Barbara Frederick and her husban,d Joseph, Harding; Debra Dymond, Harding; son, Robert Dymond and his wife, Lynn, Harding; grandchildren; Missy, Lindsey and Kayleigh Dymond, Jennifer Fumanti and her husband, Robert, Katlyn Bitters, Victoria and Joseph Frederick, Ruth Dicker, and Emily Dymond; great-granddaughters, Lucy and Samantha Fumanti and Poppy Grey Dymond; sister, Happy Dodd and husband, Mel, Ormond Beach, Fla.; numerous nieces and nephews and faithful dog, JR.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Ruth Liples officiating.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 29, 2019