Janet Ruth Dymond, 86, born June 17, 1932, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, after a brief illness at Highland Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Exeter,.Janet was the daughter of the late John and Ida Smith Howell. She was a graduate of West Pittston High School, Class of 1950. Janet wanted to be a teacher and continued her education at East Stroudsburg and graduated with a bachelor's degree in education from College Misericordia in 1962. Janet taught first-grade for 41 years retiring from Wyoming Area School District. She was a member of Dial Rock DAR where she served as past regent and chaplain.She was preceded death by her son, Richard (Ricky) Dymond.She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Dymond; daughters, Brenda Bitters and her husband, Michael, Harding; Barbara Frederick and her husban,d Joseph, Harding; Debra Dymond, Harding; son, Robert Dymond and his wife, Lynn, Harding; grandchildren; Missy, Lindsey and Kayleigh Dymond, Jennifer Fumanti and her husband, Robert, Katlyn Bitters, Victoria and Joseph Frederick, Ruth Dicker, and Emily Dymond; great-granddaughters, Lucy and Samantha Fumanti and Poppy Grey Dymond; sister, Happy Dodd and husband, Mel, Ormond Beach, Fla.; numerous nieces and nephews and faithful dog, JR.Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Ruth Liples officiating.Interment will be at the convenience of the family.Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

504 Wyoming Avenue

Wyoming , PA 18644

