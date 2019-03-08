Jason Joel Fuller, 37, of Old Forge, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.
Born in Plains Twp., he was the son of Mark and Tammy Hoskins Fuller, both of Old Forge. He went to Old Forge High School, lettering in several sports. He also attended Bloomsburg University and majored in computer and informational science.
Jason was a proud owner and operator of his own business, "Bad Boy Bulls," as well as the skills he learned in construction working for LHC. He was a member of Wyoming United Methodist Church. Jason's passions included hunting, fishing, golf, football, baseball, plus a love of music, especially rock.
Surviving Jason are his parents and his sisters, Melissa Evans McNamara, Drexel Hill; Jennifer Fuller, of Scranton; Ashley Fuller, Old Forge; fiancé; Jillian Penyak, also of Old Forge; and his paternal grandmother, Faye Fuller, Exeter; not the least of which, Jason was a dedicated uncle to Liam and Emily McNamara, Cameron Wagner and Alana Wagner.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday in Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Harriet Santos, of Wyoming United Methodist Church, officiating.
Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wyoming United Methodist Church, 376 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 8, 2019