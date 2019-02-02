Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Woicekowski. View Sign

Jean Malinowski Woicekowski, 103, formerly of Sugar Notch, joined our Lord into eternal life on Thursday, Jan. 31 peacefully during her sleep at Timber Ridge Care Center, Wilkes-Barre.



Born in Sugar Notch on July 21, 1915, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Josephine Malinowski. Jean attended Holy Family School in Sugar Notch and worked at a various factories in the area. She was a member of Holy Family Church, Sugar Notch.



Jean was recently honored by the borough of Sugar Notch at its 150th Anniversary as the oldest town resident. Sugar Notch presented Jean with a key to the borough and a framed certification.



Jean's beloved husband, Earl Woicekowski preceded her in death in 1988. Jean was the oldest of seven children and was preceded in death by brothers, Charles, Joseph, Stanley and John; and sisters, Cassie and Regina.



Jean is survived by daughters, Joan (Woicekowski) Kinney and her husband, Charles, Sugar Notch; Mary (Woicekowski) Tinner and her husband, John (Jack), Sugar Notch; grandsons, Michael Kinney, Sugar Notch and Charles Kinney, Mechanicsburg; granddaughters, Jodi Tinner, Massachusetts, and Kelly (Tinner) Wasilewski and husband, Scott, Shavertown; great-granddaughter, Amanda Haduck and husband, Steve; great-grandson, Brett Kinney and two nieces, Nancy Eovitch Patricia Malinowski.



Jean's favorite past times were gardening, crocheting, cooking and baking. She enjoyed life to the fullest, especially spending time with her family and dear friends she made throughout herlife.



On Jean's 100th birthday, a celebration was held in her honor by family and friends.



Funeral services will be held on Monday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Family Church, 828 Main St., Sugar Notch with the Rev. Joseph Kakareka officiating.



Family and friends are asked to report directly to the church by 10:20 a.m. Monday. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, Hanover Twp. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.



The family asks respectfully that flowers be omitted.



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at Timber Ridge Care Center, Wilkes Barre, for the wonderful care and attention they gave to our Mother during her stay at their facility, especially Fran. We would also like to extend our gratitude for the medical care provided by Dr. Torbik and Dr. Kish and to Father Kakareka for the spiritual visits with our Mother.

Jean Malinowski Woicekowski, 103, formerly of Sugar Notch, joined our Lord into eternal life on Thursday, Jan. 31 peacefully during her sleep at Timber Ridge Care Center, Wilkes-Barre.Born in Sugar Notch on July 21, 1915, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Josephine Malinowski. Jean attended Holy Family School in Sugar Notch and worked at a various factories in the area. She was a member of Holy Family Church, Sugar Notch.Jean was recently honored by the borough of Sugar Notch at its 150th Anniversary as the oldest town resident. Sugar Notch presented Jean with a key to the borough and a framed certification.Jean's beloved husband, Earl Woicekowski preceded her in death in 1988. Jean was the oldest of seven children and was preceded in death by brothers, Charles, Joseph, Stanley and John; and sisters, Cassie and Regina.Jean is survived by daughters, Joan (Woicekowski) Kinney and her husband, Charles, Sugar Notch; Mary (Woicekowski) Tinner and her husband, John (Jack), Sugar Notch; grandsons, Michael Kinney, Sugar Notch and Charles Kinney, Mechanicsburg; granddaughters, Jodi Tinner, Massachusetts, and Kelly (Tinner) Wasilewski and husband, Scott, Shavertown; great-granddaughter, Amanda Haduck and husband, Steve; great-grandson, Brett Kinney and two nieces, Nancy Eovitch Patricia Malinowski.Jean's favorite past times were gardening, crocheting, cooking and baking. She enjoyed life to the fullest, especially spending time with her family and dear friends she made throughout herlife.On Jean's 100th birthday, a celebration was held in her honor by family and friends.Funeral services will be held on Monday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Family Church, 828 Main St., Sugar Notch with the Rev. Joseph Kakareka officiating.Family and friends are asked to report directly to the church by 10:20 a.m. Monday. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, Hanover Twp. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.The family asks respectfully that flowers be omitted.The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at Timber Ridge Care Center, Wilkes Barre, for the wonderful care and attention they gave to our Mother during her stay at their facility, especially Fran. We would also like to extend our gratitude for the medical care provided by Dr. Torbik and Dr. Kish and to Father Kakareka for the spiritual visits with our Mother. Funeral Home George A Strish Inc Funeral Home

105 N Main St

Ashley , PA 18706

(570) 822-8575 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close