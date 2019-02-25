Jeanne Dinan, of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, with her family and loved ones at her side.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; two brothers; and granddaughter, Samantha Dinan.
She is survived by her sons, E. Patrick Dinan, Paul George Dinan; and daughter, Maureen Hayward; grandson, Brady Hayward; great-grandchildren, Jillian, Evan and Paul.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Dominic's Church, Austin Avenue, Wilkes-Barre. Private interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
