Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennie J. Gillott. View Sign

Jennie J. Gillott, 91, of Carbondale, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Carbondale Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.



Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late John and Madeline Ricci Villano.



Jennie was a seamstress for more than 40 years. She enjoyed going out to dinner with family and friends and playing cards and bingo with her hi-rise apartment friends. Jennie also enjoyed going shopping with her niece, Bernie Macrosky. She was a member of the Carbondale Red Hat Society and active at the YMCA.



The family extends a special thanks to her godson, Charlie Mazza, and wife, Lisa.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel J. Gillott (1976); brothers, Michael, Anthony, Joseph and Thomas Villano; and sisters, Frances Arlotta, Angie Scalzo and Mary Ross.



Surviving are her daughter, Mary Ann Grandinetti and husband, Gary, Dallas; her grandson and the apple of her eye, Anthony Grandinetti; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be Thursday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Interment will be in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.



Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.



Condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.

Jennie J. Gillott, 91, of Carbondale, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Carbondale Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late John and Madeline Ricci Villano.Jennie was a seamstress for more than 40 years. She enjoyed going out to dinner with family and friends and playing cards and bingo with her hi-rise apartment friends. Jennie also enjoyed going shopping with her niece, Bernie Macrosky. She was a member of the Carbondale Red Hat Society and active at the YMCA.The family extends a special thanks to her godson, Charlie Mazza, and wife, Lisa.She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel J. Gillott (1976); brothers, Michael, Anthony, Joseph and Thomas Villano; and sisters, Frances Arlotta, Angie Scalzo and Mary Ross.Surviving are her daughter, Mary Ann Grandinetti and husband, Gary, Dallas; her grandson and the apple of her eye, Anthony Grandinetti; and several nieces and nephews.The funeral will be Thursday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Interment will be in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.Condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close