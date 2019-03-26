Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Chavanick. View Sign

Joan Chavanick, 77, of Pittston, passed away at home on Sunday, March 24, 2019.



Born in Pittston on Aug. 30, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Eleanor Sincavage Doble.



Joan was a graduate of Pittston High School. Prior to retirement, she was employed as an inspector by Techniglass. She was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 1, Wyoming.



Besides her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Chavanick; and her son, William Talaska.



Joan is survived by her son, James Talaska and his wife, Debbie, Washington, Ill.; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one niece.



A visitation for family and friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kizis-Lokuta Funeral Home, 134 Church St., Pittston. Interment will be in Plymouth Independent Cemetery, West Wyoming.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to The Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 1, Wyoming.

