Joan Friedman Rittenberg, 87, of Kingston, passed away at home on Sunday morning, March 24, 2019, surrounded by her family, following a prolonged illness.
Joan was born in Nanticoke, the daughter of the late Alfred and Jean Friedman. She attended Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School and then Beaver and Elmira colleges. In 1952, she married the love of her life, the late Herbert L. Rittenberg. Together, they raised their three children and celebrated 50 years of marriage together in Kingston.
Joan was a devoted wife and mother. She thrived on her occupation as a homemaker. She was an active eternal lite member of Temple Israel and she served two terms as president of its Sisterhood. She was a member of the Jewish Community Center and many other community organizations. She loved to travel, visiting Europe, Russia, Turkey and Israel. She occupied her time reading to the blind and to school children during her winters in Florida. She enjoyed playing bridge and golf and in her later years she began painting. Her creations adorn her home and those of her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert; along with her parents, Alfred and Jean Friedman; and a younger brother, Marvin.
She is survived by her children, Dr. Michael (Lois), Shavertown; David (Jodie), Wynnewood; and Jean (Lewis), Kingston; along with nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Shirle Gray, Montana; and brother, Dr. Robert Friedman, Jerusalem, Israel.
The family wishes to express its sincere thanks to Lamara Sterling, Natasha Andrusevich and Inga Gorjalodze, her devoted companions and caregivers during the five years that she was confined to her home due to her chronic illness.
Funeral services will be observed at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Rosenberg Funeral Chapel, 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre, with the burial in the family plot to follow at Temple Israel Cemetery, Swoyersville. Shiva will be observed from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday and from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the family home, 668 Meadowland Ave. Kingston.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Joan and Herbert Rittenberg Endowment at Temple Israel, Wilkes-Barre.
