Joan M. Abraham of Wilkes-Barre passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.



Born on April 12, 1935, in the Preston Section of Ashley, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Helen Myzick Allansky.



She was a graduate of Hanover Twp. High School, Class of 1952.



She was a member of Holy Family Parrish, Sugar Notch, and their Christine Mothers and also the Polka Jets.



Joan and her husband, George Jr., celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 8, 2018.



She was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Wasilewski; and brother, James Alansky.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, George and his wife, Debbie Abraham, Slocum Twp.; daughters, Joanne and Pam Abraham, both of Wilkes-Barre; grandsons, Brian, Christopher and Michael; great-grandchildren, Bryanna and Gavin; brothers, Leonard Alansky, Montoursville; Frank Alansky, Hanover Green; sister, Helyn Alansky, Mountain Top; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday from Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Family Parish Church, Sugar Notch.



Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

