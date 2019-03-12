Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan T. Fisher. View Sign

Joan T. Fisher, 84, of Hanover Twp., passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at her home with her loving family at her side.



She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of Dennis J. and Pearl Pratko Brislin. Joan was a graduate of Meyers High School, Class of 1951. She was employed by Nanticoke Area School District and later by Kmart in Edwardsville, prior to her retirement.



Joan was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church, Wilkes-Barre.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Fisher Sr., in 1985, and by a son-in-law, Mark Gruber, in 2014.



Surviving are her children, Dennis J. Fisher, Nanticoke; Mary Jo Lewis and her husband, Neville, Lake Silkworth; Christine A. Kuhl and her husband, Andrew, Hanover Twp.; Patricia M. Gruber, Nanticoke; James M. Fisher Jr. and his wife, Dionne L., Wilkes-Barre; Bernard T. Fisher and his wife, AnnMarie, Ashley; Brian J. Fisher and his wife, Kathleen, Alden; and William M. Fisher, Hanover Twp.; grandchildren, Trista Fisher; Morgan Letizi and her husband, Paul; Amanda Kuhl; Kyle Gruber and his wife, Kelly; Erin and Kerry Gruber; James M., Brooke, Brielle, Britney, Kendra, Bradley, Derek and Ryan Fisher; great-grandson, Gavin Gruber; sisters, Marcy Kelly, Piscataway, N.J.; and Patricia D. Wallace and her companion, Giacomo Simonelli, Laflin; numerous nieces and nephews; and her dog and faithful companion, Buttons.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church, Barney and Division streets, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday in the church.



Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



Condolences may be sent by visiting Joan's obituary at



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

89 Park Ave

Wilkes Barre , PA 18702

