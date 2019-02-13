Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joan Walsh Porfirio, 89, of Exeter, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.



Born in Pittston on June 11, 1929, she was the daughter of the late George and Lillian Bartlett Dennis.



She was a graduate of Hughestown High School. Joan worked for Bell Telephone as an operator for many years. She later worked as a waitress at P and M, Top Spot and Main Diner.



Her family was her passion. Joan had a way of making everyone seem very special. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was actively involved in their lives. She was a big sports fan and especially loved the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles. She loved games of chance and playing cards with her family.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Porfirio; and a brother, George Dennis.



Surviving are her daughter, Teri Nardone, Exeter, with whom she resided; sons, Dennis Walsh and his wife, Janet, Sweet Valley; Patrick Walsh and his wife, Claudia Newcorn, Modesto, Calif.; and Paul Porfirio and his wife, Deedra, Exeter; grandchildren, Joseph; Shirley and her husband, Steve; Kristin and her husband, Doug; John; Tyler; Tierney; Michael; and Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Jeffrey, Lily, Makenzie, Karly, Mike and Angela; sister, Dolores Seman, Wyoming; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.



