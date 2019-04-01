Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoAnne Sherman. View Sign

JoAnne Sherman of the West Mountain section of Scranton passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, March 30, 2019, at Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania with her loving husband by her side. She was the wife of Carl R. Sherman. The couple had been married for 55 years.



Born 1944 in Scranton, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Dutchum Bell Macciocco and was a 1961 graduate of West Scranton High School. She was a longtime bowler, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star as well as the Ladies Auxiliary of the Keystone Consistory.



JoAnne was a kind and gentle woman. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister. She will be deeply missed by those who were blessed to have known her.



The family would like to express their deepest gratitude and appreciation to the Jewish Home and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for all the loving care and compassion they showed to JoAnne during her time in their care.



She was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence "Butch" Macciocco.



Also surviving are daughters, Terri Wert and husband, Dave, Plains Twp.; and Cindy Bartels and husband, William, West Mountain; a son, Rich and his wife, Michelle, West Mountain; a sister, Lee Schuster and her husband, Robert, Scranton; her beloved granddaughter, Molly Sherman; a sister-in-law, Anne Macciocco, Lancaster; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton, officiated by the Rev. Linda Eckersley.



Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.



Interment will be in Washburn Street Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family encourages and requests memorial contributions be made to the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania, 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510;or to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



For directions, to share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit

JoAnne Sherman of the West Mountain section of Scranton passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, March 30, 2019, at Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania with her loving husband by her side. She was the wife of Carl R. Sherman. The couple had been married for 55 years.Born 1944 in Scranton, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Dutchum Bell Macciocco and was a 1961 graduate of West Scranton High School. She was a longtime bowler, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star as well as the Ladies Auxiliary of the Keystone Consistory.JoAnne was a kind and gentle woman. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister. She will be deeply missed by those who were blessed to have known her.The family would like to express their deepest gratitude and appreciation to the Jewish Home and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for all the loving care and compassion they showed to JoAnne during her time in their care.She was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence "Butch" Macciocco.Also surviving are daughters, Terri Wert and husband, Dave, Plains Twp.; and Cindy Bartels and husband, William, West Mountain; a son, Rich and his wife, Michelle, West Mountain; a sister, Lee Schuster and her husband, Robert, Scranton; her beloved granddaughter, Molly Sherman; a sister-in-law, Anne Macciocco, Lancaster; nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton, officiated by the Rev. Linda Eckersley.Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.Interment will be in Washburn Street Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages and requests memorial contributions be made to the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania, 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510;or to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.For directions, to share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.vanstonandjames.com Funeral Home Vanston & James Funeral Home Inc

1401 Ash St

Scranton , PA 18510

(570) 344-2498 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close