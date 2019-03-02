Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John "Sonny" Baker. View Sign

John "Sonny" Baker, 82, of Sweet Valley, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at the Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke.



He was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y., on Nov. 15, 1936, and was the son of the late John and Blanche Garbush Baker.



John served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean Conflict. He was employed for several years and retired from Medico Industries, Wilkes-Barre. John enjoyed watching football games, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joann T. Baker, and sister, Bernadine Ziomek.



John is survived by son, John J. Baker Jr. and his girlfriend, Barbara Palfey, of Sweet Valley; daughters, Deborah A. Baker; and Jennifer Hamilton and her husband, David, both of Sweet Valley; sisters, Jean Laird, of Missouri; Lorraine Siegrist, of Lancaster; and Patricia Banashefski, of Florida; brother, Theodore Baker, of Sweet Valley; grandsons, Korey M. Fegely; Nicholas E. Fegely; and Kyle Hamilton and his wife, Baylee; granddaughter, Bailey Hamilton; great-grandson, Trevor Fegely; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Alex Roche, of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Lake Silkworth, officiating.



Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m., prior to the service on Tuesday, at the funeral home.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Birchwood Nursing Center and Guardian Home Health for the compassionate care given to their father.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .



Condolences can be made to the family by visiting





2386 SR 118

Hunlock Creek , PA 18621

