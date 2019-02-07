Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Hogrebe. View Sign

John Hogrebe, 82, of Bear Creek Twp., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Celtic Home and Health Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.



John was born in Wilkes-Barre on May 23, 1936. He was the son of the late Anthony and Olga Pliscott Hogrebe.



John was employed as a general contractor for many years, specializing in carpentry. He was also employed by Carter Footwear, retiring in 2001.



John had a knack for fixing things. He enjoyed going to antique tractor shows and repairing lawnmowers.



John was preceded in death by a sister, Olga; and brothers, Robert, Edward, Tony and James.



Surviving are a daughter, Jacqueline Hogrebe; son, Douglas Hogrebe and his wife, Chery; grandchildren, Brandon and David Hogrebe; brother, Larry Hogrebe; nephews, Perry Hogrebe and his wife, Debbie; and Gene Hogrebe and his wife, Marlene; and nieces, Christina and Cora.



A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.



A blessing service will be held at 6:30 p.m.



Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

