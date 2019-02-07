John Hogrebe, 82, of Bear Creek Twp., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Celtic Home and Health Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.



John was born in Wilkes-Barre on May 23, 1936. He was the son of the late Anthony and Olga Pliscott Hogrebe.



John was employed as a general contractor for many years, specializing in carpentry. He was also employed by Carter Footwear, retiring in 2001.



John had a knack for fixing things. He enjoyed going to antique tractor shows and repairing lawnmowers.



John was preceded in death by a sister, Olga; and brothers, Robert, Edward, Tony and James.



Surviving are a daughter, Jacqueline Hogrebe; son, Douglas Hogrebe and his wife, Chery; grandchildren, Brandon and David Hogrebe; brother, Larry Hogrebe; nephews, Perry Hogrebe and his wife, Debbie; and Gene Hogrebe and his wife, Marlene; and nieces, Christina and Cora.



A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.



A blessing service will be held at 6:30 p.m.



Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

