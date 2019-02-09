Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judge John J. Thomas. View Sign

Judge John J. Thomas, 71, of Forty Fort, died unexpectedly after being stricken ill at his home on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.



Born Jan. 4, 1948, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Thomas C. and Alice C. Thomas.



Judge Thomas was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, Class of 1965. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from King's College in 1969 and his Juris Doctorate from Dickinson School of Law in 1972.



John started his career in law as a public defender in Luzerne County and had a private practice focusing on bankruptcy law until 1992, at which time he was appointed as a Judge of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.



A lover of nature, John enjoyed canoeing, camping and birdwatching. He enjoyed taking road trips and traveled extensively, visiting all 50 states.



His greatest love was his family.



His sisters, Miriam Noussair, Theresa Habib, Thalia Ann Thomas and Janice Joseph, and an infant brother, Charles, preceded him in death.



He will be greatly missed by his wife, the former Marilyn Eglavich; sons, John and his wife, Greta, of New York City; Edward, of San Francisco, Calif.; and Joseph and his wife, Jessica, of Forty Fort; daughters, Kathryn, of Forty Fort and New York City; and Jennifer and her husband, Henry Sucart, of Melbourne, Fla.; grandsons, Johnny, Lincoln and Connor; brother, Thomas C. Thomas Jr., of Forty Fort; and several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.



Celebration of John's life will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, followed by a funeral Mass at noon in Immaculate Conception Church on Luzerne Avenue, West Pittston. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to .



Memories and condolences may be shared with John's family at

Judge John J. Thomas, 71, of Forty Fort, died unexpectedly after being stricken ill at his home on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.Born Jan. 4, 1948, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Thomas C. and Alice C. Thomas.Judge Thomas was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, Class of 1965. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from King's College in 1969 and his Juris Doctorate from Dickinson School of Law in 1972.John started his career in law as a public defender in Luzerne County and had a private practice focusing on bankruptcy law until 1992, at which time he was appointed as a Judge of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.A lover of nature, John enjoyed canoeing, camping and birdwatching. He enjoyed taking road trips and traveled extensively, visiting all 50 states.His greatest love was his family.His sisters, Miriam Noussair, Theresa Habib, Thalia Ann Thomas and Janice Joseph, and an infant brother, Charles, preceded him in death.He will be greatly missed by his wife, the former Marilyn Eglavich; sons, John and his wife, Greta, of New York City; Edward, of San Francisco, Calif.; and Joseph and his wife, Jessica, of Forty Fort; daughters, Kathryn, of Forty Fort and New York City; and Jennifer and her husband, Henry Sucart, of Melbourne, Fla.; grandsons, Johnny, Lincoln and Connor; brother, Thomas C. Thomas Jr., of Forty Fort; and several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.Celebration of John's life will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, followed by a funeral Mass at noon in Immaculate Conception Church on Luzerne Avenue, West Pittston. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to .Memories and condolences may be shared with John's family at www.celebratehislife.com Funeral Home McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service

142 South Washington Street

Wilkes-Barre , PA 18701

(570) 823-4567 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close