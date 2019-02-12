John "JJ" Lendo Jr., 76, of Deer Park, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior after many complications with Parkinson's disease on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.
John was born Sept. 20, 1942, in Kingston and graduated from Kingston High School.
John served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Newport News CA-148. He retired from Dupont Chemical and Refining Co. in La Porte, Texas.
John was preceded in death by his mother, Anne Balita Linda, and father, John Joseph Linda.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Lendo; sister, June Supey; sons, Christopher Lendo and wife, April; Joseph Lendo and wife, Robyn; stepson, Bradley Tyra and wife, Sarah; grandchildren, Tyler Lendo, Brittany Lendo, Samantha Lendo, Joseph Lendo and Kaitlyn Goodwin; nephews, Eric Supey and wife, Donna; Greg Supey and wife, Vera; great-nieces, Katie Supey and Amy Supey; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A special thank you to Cynthia McMullen, John's caregiver, for all the love and care she gave to John over the years; Tonya and Junior Lopez for all their help; A1 Home Health; Southeast Houston Cardiology and Dr. Michelle Onorato.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at Niday-Fairmont Funeral Home, 6777 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, Texas, by John's pastor, Jason Sisco.
The viewing is from noon until 2 p.m. and the funeral will immediately follow.
Burial services will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 19 in the V.A. Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas, 77038.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to or .
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 12, 2019