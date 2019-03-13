Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John M. Devine. View Sign

John M. Devine, 75, of West Pittston, passed away Monday evening, March 11, 2019.



Born in Hanover Twp. on March 14, 1943, he was the son of the late Paul and Anna Malloy Devine.



He was a graduate of Hanover High School, Class of 1960, and served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967.



He was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston. He retired from T.P. Corporation, Duryea, in 2008.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine McGarry Devine, in 2008; brothers, Paul and Thomas Devine; and brother-in-law, Monsignor James J. McGarry.



Surviving are sons, Brian Devine and John Paul Devine, West Pittston; daughters, Ann Marie Devine and Diane Devine, West Pittston; and Cathy Prebich and her husband, Scott, Clarks Summit; grandson, James; brother-in-law, William McGarry and his wife, Carol, Forty Fort; sister-in-law, Eileen Loftus, Forty Fort; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church Thursday morning. Interment will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Pittston.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.



To leave condolences, visit Mr. Devine's obituary at





John M. Devine, 75, of West Pittston, passed away Monday evening, March 11, 2019.Born in Hanover Twp. on March 14, 1943, he was the son of the late Paul and Anna Malloy Devine.He was a graduate of Hanover High School, Class of 1960, and served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967.He was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston. He retired from T.P. Corporation, Duryea, in 2008.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine McGarry Devine, in 2008; brothers, Paul and Thomas Devine; and brother-in-law, Monsignor James J. McGarry.Surviving are sons, Brian Devine and John Paul Devine, West Pittston; daughters, Ann Marie Devine and Diane Devine, West Pittston; and Cathy Prebich and her husband, Scott, Clarks Summit; grandson, James; brother-in-law, William McGarry and his wife, Carol, Forty Fort; sister-in-law, Eileen Loftus, Forty Fort; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church Thursday morning. Interment will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Pittston.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.To leave condolences, visit Mr. Devine's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com Funeral Home Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home

251 William Street

Pittston , PA 18643

(570) 654-8683 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close