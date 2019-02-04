Archpriest Very Rev. John Mason, 90, former pastor of Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Jan., 31, 2019, in Ohio.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Mason.
Local arrangements are pending from Yeosock Funeral Home, Plains Twp.
A complete obituary will be in a future edition of The Citizens' Voice.
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1001
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 4, 2019