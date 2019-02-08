Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John P. Prego. View Sign

John P. Prego, 72, of Willow Grove, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at home.



He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Oct. 28, 1946, and was the son of the late John T. and Marie L. Gieda Prego, formally from Plymouth.



John graduated from Plymouth High School, Class of 1964, and Wilkes University, Class of 1968.



He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam War, which included an extended assignment in Alaska, and was a member of The Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Accountants.



John is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jo Ann F. Frizziola; daughter, Alicia Walsh (Robert); son, John Paul (Hilary); sister, Dorothy Ashford (the late Alfred); brother, Robert (Marie); and four grandchildren, Colin, Autumn, Carter and Brayden.



The funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Queen of Peace Church, 820 N. Hills Ave., Ardsley.



Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing at 9 a.m. Monday in the church.



The interment will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Mary's Cemetery in Cape May County, N.J.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Queen of Peace Parish at the address above would be much appreciated.





