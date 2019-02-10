Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John V. Deslich. View Sign





He was born November 12, 1946 in Newport Township a son of the late Vincent and Eleanor Cherneski Deslich. In his early years he lived in Dorrance and attended the Crestwood Schools. He enlisted and proudly served with the U.S. Navy during Vietnam and was honorably discharged on June 30, 1975.



John was last employed by Asplundh for thirteen years, retiring in 2013. He enjoyed time spent with his family. He will be remembered especially for his love of cooking for everyone and anyone.



He will be missed by his wife of twenty-four years, the former Arlene Reakes; son, John V. Deslich II; daughter, Jennifer Deslich of Wilkes-Barre; stepson, Walter Dadey, Louisville, KY; grandchildren, Celeste and Christopher Deslich; a step grandson, Luke Dadey; sisters, Sylvia Bielecki and husband, Frank of Sheatown as well as nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by sisters, Margery Heitzmann and Elizabeth Ulatowski.



Honoring John's request, there will be no services or viewing. Private interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek.



Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home, Inc. 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek.





John V. Deslich, 72, of North Lake, Sweet Valley, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital following an illness.He was born November 12, 1946 in Newport Township a son of the late Vincent and Eleanor Cherneski Deslich. In his early years he lived in Dorrance and attended the Crestwood Schools. He enlisted and proudly served with the U.S. Navy during Vietnam and was honorably discharged on June 30, 1975.John was last employed by Asplundh for thirteen years, retiring in 2013. He enjoyed time spent with his family. He will be remembered especially for his love of cooking for everyone and anyone.He will be missed by his wife of twenty-four years, the former Arlene Reakes; son, John V. Deslich II; daughter, Jennifer Deslich of Wilkes-Barre; stepson, Walter Dadey, Louisville, KY; grandchildren, Celeste and Christopher Deslich; a step grandson, Luke Dadey; sisters, Sylvia Bielecki and husband, Frank of Sheatown as well as nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by sisters, Margery Heitzmann and Elizabeth Ulatowski.Honoring John's request, there will be no services or viewing. Private interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek.Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home, Inc. 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek. Funeral Home Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc

6 Sunset Lake Rd

Hunlock Creek , PA 18621

(570) 256-3141 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close