John "Jack" Wenger, 79, of Kingston, passed away, Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.



Jack was born in Trucksville on Jan. 25, 1940, and was the son of the late Aloysius and Marion Connor Wenger and stepmother, Marie Ann Wenger. He attended Kingston High School and St. Nicholas High School, Wilkes-Barre.



Jack married the former Genevieve Anskie on Nov. 22, 1962. Jack was a former employee of Martz Trailways, where he retired in 2002. Jack was a member of Kingston Auxiliary Police for 15 years. He was certified from Pennsylvania State Fire Fighting School in both standard and advanced classes. He also served with the Kingston ambulance and was a volunteer fire fighter.



He was a parishioner of the former St. Mary's Annunciation Church, Kingston, where he was an active member of the Holy Name Society and recently a parishioner of St. Ignatius Church, Kingston.



He loved to travel with his wife, to many locations over the years including Europe, Disney, Vermont, Illinois, Tennessee, a Caribbean cruise and numerous day trips.



Jack was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Frank Wenger.



Surviving him are his wife of 56 years, Genevieve; son, Christopher Wenger and wife, Tammy, Kingston; daughter, Mary Wenger, Swoyersville; grandchildren, Kirsten Wenger and fiancé, Joseph Maffei, Pringle; Zachary Wenger and wife, Haley, Omaha, Nev.; and Alexa Biscotto, Swoyersville; three great-grandchildren, Brooklynn and Luke Maffei and Gavin Wenger; brothers, Thorwald "Bud" Holmgren and wife, Phyllis; and Carl Holmgren and wife, Sandy; and many nieces and nephews.



Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday in St. Ignatius Church.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18809.

263 Zerbey Ave

Kingston , PA 18704

