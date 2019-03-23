Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph A. Eagen Jr.. View Sign

Joseph A. Eagen Jr., 87, of Kingston, passed away quietly on Thursday, March 21, 2019, after a brief illness.



He was the husband of Marguerite K. Eagen and they celebrated 59 years of marriage. Born in Luzerne County, Mr. Eagen was the son of Joseph A. and Nan Shovlin Eagen.



Mr. Eagen was a 1949 graduate of Wyoming Seminary, where he played tennis. He attended Lafayette University before graduating from Georgetown University in 1955 with a bachelor of arts degree. Mr. Eagen served in the



He began his career as a salesman with James Eagen & Sons Mining Supply, a family business, and later was an owner and officer of Eagen Industrial Wood Products, partnering with his brother James.



He later was an owner and operator of two marine supply companies, SeaMate Products and Butler Marine Systems. He had a proud career as a local businessman and was a talented salesman and entrepreneur.



Mr. Eagen was a life member of St. Ignatius Church, and a member of the Westmoreland Club for over 50 years. A talented golfer, he was a member of Wyoming Valley Country Club for more than 65 years and served as club president. He also golfed for more than 40 years at Pocono Manor Golf Club, where he maintained a summer home.



Mr. Eagen was a loving husband and devoted father. He was predeceased by his son, Joseph, and his brother, Donald J. Eagen.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Thomas G. Eagen, husband of Megan (Reehl) Eagen, Kingston; Katherine E. Thornton, Wyomissing, wife of William P. Thornton Jr.; John E. Eagen, Philadelphia, husband of Maureen (Monahan) Eagen; and Robert F. Eagen, Venice Beach, Calif., husband of Jennifer (Drubner) Eagen.



He is also survived by his beloved sister, Mary Eagen McDonald, Scranton, wife of the late Dr. Herbert McDonald, and his beloved younger brother, James L. Eagen, Kingston and Philadelphia; and by his grandchildren, Tommi Karen Eagen, William Evan Thornton, Marguerite Emma Thornton, John Eagen, Jr., Mary Grace Eagen, Jake Eagen and Adeline Eagen.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday in St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston. The Rev. Joseph J. Mosley will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.



The family will receive friends and relatives from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday at Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., 420 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.





