Joseph D. Gutowski, 72, of Laflin and formerly of Exeter, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, peacefully in his sleep and woke up in the arms of the Lord.



Joe was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.



He was married to his soulmate, Gloria, for 42 years.



In addition to his wife, Gloria, Joe is survived by their three sons, Joseph and his wife, Sheila; David and his wife, Robin; and Michael. He had four grandchildren that brought great joy to his life, Ryan, Gianna, Madison and Mia.



He is also survived by his three sisters, Doreen Keeler, Mary Groves and Denise Zagursky.



Joe was known for his humor, his big heart, his ability to fix and build just about anything and his willingness to help others.



His presence in this world will be truly missed.



Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements were entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

