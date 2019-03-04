Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph E. Bartley Jr.. View Sign

Joseph E. Bartley Jr., 53, of Bear Creek Twp., died Saturday, March 2, 2019, with family by his side.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Jean G. Bartley of Bear Creek Twp. and the late Joseph E. Bartley Sr. Joe was a graduate of GAR High School and King's College, where he earned his bachelors degree in business administration. Prior to his illness, he worked for Fairway Motors in Hazleton and the former Pompey Dodge. Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing and listening to classic rock. He was a member of St. Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre; an avid Steelers football and NASCAR fan and as a young man, would be found in the mud four wheeling.



In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Benjamin Jack Bartley.



Joe is survived by his mother, Jean; son, Brandon Bartley, Bear Creek Twp.; siblings, Kathleen Peregrim and her husband, Drew, Garden City, Mich.; Greg Bartley, Mountain Top; Sandy Kuna and her husband, John, Bear Creek Twp.; nieces, nephews, one great-niece and friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with the Rev. Joseph Verespy officiating. Interment will follow in St. Marys Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Friends and family are welcome to visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home and from 9 a.m. until time of Mass Tuesday.



Visit the funeral home website for information, to leave the family a condolence or to view a video tribute to Joe at

