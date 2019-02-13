Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joseph F. Pisano, 92, of Pittston Twp., passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at home.



Born in Pittston on May 10, 1926, he was the son of the late Anthony and Mary Musto Pisano.



He was a graduate of Pittston High School and served in the



He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed teasing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was known for his sense of humor and love of his family. He was an avid football fan.



He was a member of St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Blanche DeBiase Pisano, in 2013; grandson, Kevin Milewski; son-in-law, Karol Szumski; sisters, Josephine Reich, Lucy Majewski and Angeline Pisano; and brothers, Phillip Pisano, Samuel Pisano and Anthony Pisano.



Surviving are his daughters, Mary Ellen Milewski and her husband, John, Moosic; Janice Szumski Evanchick and her husband, John, Dupont; and Sharon Mayerski and her husband, Michael Navich, Plains Twp.; grandchildren, Mary Ann Klemish and her husband, Robert, Moosic; Christopher Milewski and his wife, Erin, Harrisburg; Renee Frank and her husband, Brian, Roaring Brook; Jessica Szumski and Nicole Mayerski; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Marion Skwiat and her husband, Ted, New Jersey.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston.



Interment will be at the convenience of the family in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Pittston.



Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.



To leave condolences, visit Joseph's obituary at





