Joseph Fleming Sr., 78, of Pittston Twp., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Pittston on Oct. 29, 1940, he was the son of Cyril Joseph Fleming and Mary Grace Lieback Fleming and his grandmother, Mary Lieback of Cork Lane, who raised him.

He was a 1959 graduate of Pittston Twp. High School and a great basketball player. He proudly served in the United States Army, being discharged in 1962. He worked for Santarelli Cement and Blacktop company and retired from there.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, John Fleming, and sister,s Patty and Joannie.

Joe is survived by his wife, Evelyn; his son Joseph and his wife, Christine, of Moosic; and stepchildren Ron and Lisa Donnora, at home. Also surviving are his sibling,s Louis and his wif,e Shirley, of Florida; Mary Dolores, of New Jersey; Sandra and her husband ,Vito of Morrisville; Randy and his wife, Caroline, of Moosic; grandchildren, Joseph III and Randy Fleming, David Donnora, Shane, Christopher and Kevin Donnora, and many nieces and nephews.

At his request, services will be privately held and there will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St. Duryea.

Funeral Home
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 2, 2019