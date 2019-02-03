Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dr. Joseph W. Stepanitis, 63, of Shavertown, passed away Sunday, January 27, 2019, at his home.



Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Adolph and Stella Zankofski Stepanitis.



He graduated from Slippery Rock University, then continued his education at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine where he earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree.



At the Cleveland Clinic, he became an internist and then a specialist in pulmonary medicine.



Joseph established his private practice in Kingston in 1988. He continued to treat patients for 30 years. He was previously chief of the pulmonary department at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, but also did rounds at Nesbitt Memorial Hospital and Commonwealth Health Berwick Hospital. He was a member of the American College of Chest Physicians.



He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fly fishing and hunting. His interests took him on adventures from Alaska to Iceland. But most of all, he loved walking through the forest with his dog, Boo.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Patricia Tenshaw; and brother-in-law, James Sotack.



Surviving are his wife of 35 years, the former Ann Shaughnessy; children, Nora and Tara Stepanitis; siblings, Joan Green and Jean Stepanitis Borne, as well as their families.



Private funeral services were held in Gate of Heaven Church, Dallas, with family friend Monsignor Thomas M. Muldowney officiating.



Memorial donations may be made to Medical Oncology Prescription Assistance Fund, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704.



Arrangements were entrusted to Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.

