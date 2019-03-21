Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Bucknavage. View Sign

Josephine Bucknavage, formerly Starzecki, died peacefully in High Point, N.C., on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the age of 96.



Josephine was born July 24, 1922, in Wilkes-Barre, where she resided until 2014, when she relocated to High Point, N.C.



She graduated from Coughlin High School in 1939 and married Frank "Pat" Bucknavage in 1946.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Patrick Bucknavage; son, Daniel Bucknavage; her parents; and many siblings.



Josephine is survived by her sister, Stella Daywood; her daughter-in-law, Carol Bucknavage, High Point, N.C.; granddaughters, Leah Ciolkosz and her husband, Tim, Hanover, Mass.; and Jessica Bucknavage, ofHigh Point, N.C.; and great-grandchildren, Nicholas Bucknavage, Benjamin Ciolkosz and Samantha Ciolkosz; along with many nieces and nephews.



A blessing service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday at Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke.



Friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Piedmont Christian Home, 1510 Deep River Road, High Point, NC 27265.

