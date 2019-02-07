Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Josephine Guasto passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, just two days shy of her 92nd birthday.



Born Feb. 7, 1927, in Pittston, to the late Francesco and Paulina Saporito Licata, Pipsy was a 1944 graduate of Pittston High School. She was employed by Pittston Apparel and then Ann Lee Frocks, Pittston, until her retirement.



Always one to "tell it like it is," Pipsy was never afraid to give her opinion or tell you what was on her mind. She was an avid baker known especially for her delicious ricotta cookies. Pipsy adored spending time with her friends, playing bingo, and of course, her trips to the casino. Above everything else, she loved and was most proud of her family and she made sure everyone knew it.



Josephine was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Sam (Porky) Guasto; parents, Francesco Licata and Paulina Saporito Licata; sisters, Caroline Licata and Nellie Licata Callaio; and brother, Gaetano "Tony" Licata.



She is survived by the apple of her eye, her son, Frank Guasto; daughter-in-law, Terry, Pittston; granddaughter, Carrie Ann Guasto, Pittston; grandson-in-law, Ed Philbin, Pittston; grandson, Jeffrey Guasto and his wife, Nadine, Newton, Mass.; the lights of her life, her great-grandchildren, Nora and Maggie Philbin and Anthony and Sophia Guasto; brother-in-law, Anthony Callaio, Pittston; sister-in-law, Josephine Genewski, Edison, N.J.; and many nieces and nephews.



Her family would like to thank the incredible staff of Wesley Village, especially the staff at Partridge Tippett West Section and in particular, Lisa Ferry, for her kindness, dedication, and never-ending care. Also, the family would like to thank the staff from Hospice of the Sacred Heart.



Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.



Calling hours will be held prior to Mass from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the church.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston.



Interment services will be private and held at the family's convenience. Josephine will be laid to rest with her husband in St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston Twp.



For information, or to express your condolences to Josephine's family, please visit

700 S. Twp. Blvd.

Pittston Twp. , PA 18640

