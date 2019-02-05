Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce L. Lewis. View Sign

Joyce L. Lewis, 80, of Monroe Twp., passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Born in Noxen, she was the daughter of the late David and Beulah Patton MacMillan. She was educated in the Noxen and Beaumont schools.



Prior to her retirement from Offset Paperback after 23 years of service, she was employed by General Cigar formerly of Kingston, Singer of Trucksville, Child Welfare of Wyoming County. She was a member of Noxen United Methodist Church.



Preceding her in death was her first husband, Howard



Surviving is her husband, Charles, of 25 years; children, Vanessa Burkhardt and her husband, Raymond, Monroe Twp.; Lester Smith and his wife, Paula, Spotsylvania, Va.; Shana Smith Hackling, Monroe Twp.; three grandchildren, Laci, Hailey and Hunter; sisters, Freddie Fetchko, Monroe Twp.; Rita Wilson, Tuscumbia, Ala.; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Noxen United Methodist Church, 3390 state Route 29 S., Noxen, with the Rev. Val Rommel, pastor, officiating.



Relatives and friends are asked to go directly to the church on the morning of services.



Interment will be in Orcutt Grove Cemetery, Noxen.



Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Nulton-Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 state Route 309, Beaumont, Monroe Twp.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Noxen United Methodist Church, 3390 state Route 29 S., Noxen, PA 18636.

Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 5, 2019

