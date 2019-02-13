Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Shafer. View Sign

Joyce Shafer, 86, a resident of Kingston, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the beloved daughter of the late William and Jennie Waters Youells. Joyce was a graduate of Kingston High School. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, James Shafer, who passed away in 2006; daughter, Barbara Hatcher; sons, Gary Darling and James Shafer III; sisters, Bernice Darling and Barbara Keiper; and brothers, Robert, Marvin (Cork) and Bill Youells.



Joyce is survived by her daughter, Joyce Harris and her husband, Gary, Beaumont; son, Willard Darling Jr., Tunkhannock; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



The funeral will be held privately at the convenience of her family.



Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.

