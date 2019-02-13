Joyce Shafer, 86, a resident of Kingston, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Shafer.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the beloved daughter of the late William and Jennie Waters Youells. Joyce was a graduate of Kingston High School. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, James Shafer, who passed away in 2006; daughter, Barbara Hatcher; sons, Gary Darling and James Shafer III; sisters, Bernice Darling and Barbara Keiper; and brothers, Robert, Marvin (Cork) and Bill Youells.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Joyce Harris and her husband, Gary, Beaumont; son, Willard Darling Jr., Tunkhannock; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be held privately at the convenience of her family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 13, 2019