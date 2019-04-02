Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Lynn Bader Briggs. View Sign

Karen Lynn Bader Briggs, 42, of West Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 29, 2019, after a brief bout with an upper respiratory infection, at her home.



Born April 19, 1976, in Philadelphia, Karen was the daughter of Michael Wanzie, Georgia, and Cheryl Barrett Wanzie, Wyoming.



She was a dedicated worker and was employed by Kane Warehouse in Scranton, where she was loved by so many of her coworkers.



Karen was a wonderful and loving mother, wife, daughter, sister and aunt. She had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Surviving are her husband, Alan William Briggs; son, Zachary Alan Briggs; daughter, Kirsten Alicia Briggs; brother, David Michael Wanzie, N.Y.; sisters, Tabitha Kane and Jessica Wanzie Spinks, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Minister Evangelist Michael Wanzie, her father, officiating.



Interment will follow in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming.



Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral costs.

