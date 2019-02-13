Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Kathleen M. Futoma, 86, of Shickshinny, died Tuesday morning, Feb. 12, 2019, at Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke, where she had been staying.



Born July 12, 1932, in Mocanaqua, she was the daughter of the late George and Katie Fischetti Cicini.



She attended Luzerne County Community College and worked as a floor supervisor at the former Country Cousins shoe factory, Mocanaqua, until it closed.



She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary's Church, Mocanaqua, where she was active as chairperson of the kitchen at the church and chairperson of making food for the church picnic for many years. She was famous for her cream puffs and paczkis.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Futoma, who died June 10, 2014; a daughter-in-law, Linda Futoma; a son-in-law, Tom Brewster; and three brothers, Joseph "CI," George and Michael Cicini.



Surviving are two sons, John Futoma Jr., and Thomas Futoma and his wife, Debra, all of Shickshinny; a daughter, Cathy Brewster, Kingston; five grandchildren, Mark Brewster; Jason Futoma; Melissa Hook and her husband, Larry; Katie Bloss and her husband, Justin; and Tommy Futoma and his wife, Michelle; seven great-grandchildren, Madison Futoma, Hannah Hook, Noah Hook, Aiden Bloss, Austin Bloss, Rocklyn Futoma and Anthony Vinciguerra; and an aunt, Florence Fischetti, with whom she resided for the last three years at Birchwood.



Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Mayo Funeral Home Inc., 77 N. Main St., Shickshinny, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary's Church, Mocanaqua, with her pastor, the Rev. Louis Kaminski, as celebrant.



The burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Mocanaqua.



