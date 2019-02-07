Lawrence Miscavage Jr., 66, of Wilkes-Barre, passed Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, while in the comforting care of Residential Hospice Unit, Geisinger South Hospital, Wilkes-Barre..
Friends may call from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
A service will follow at 3:30 p.m.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 7, 2019