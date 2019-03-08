Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leon R. "Bugsy" Bogdan Sr.. View Sign

Leon R. "Bugsy" Bogdan Sr., 81, of Railroad Street, Glen Lyon, passed away early Tuesday morning, March 5, 2019, at Berwick Retirement Village II, where he was a patient since November.



Born and raised in Nanticoke, he was a son of the late John and Helen Januszewski Bogdan. He was a graduate of Nanticoke High School. Following his marriage to the former Betty Turner, they resided in Glen Lyon.



Leon was a hard worker and began working while still in school. Most of his working life, he was a dedicated employee of Price's Greenhouse, Nanticoke, and was the supervisor for many years. In addition to the greenhouse, earlier in life he was employed by Heavenly Shoe and as a welder at Air Products.



He was a member of St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, Nanticoke, and enjoyed watching sports.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, on Nov. 11, 2012, following 53 years of marriage. The last member of his immediate family, he was also preceded by brothers, Joseph and John Bogdan and Edward Januszewski; and sisters, Ann Rusinko, Sophia Machanski, Valeria Warzechowski, Eleanor Machowski and Helen Bau.



Surviving are his son, Leon R. Bogdan Jr. and wife, Crystal, Glen Lyon; grandsons, Devin Bogdan and David Angradi; brother-in-law, Ralph Turner; sisters-in-law, Daisy Gregory, Ruth Soley and Mary Schwartz; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, primary site, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. James R. Nash, his pastor, as celebrant.



Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



A viewing and period of visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

