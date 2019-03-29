Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard "Lenny" Browski Jr.. View Sign

Leonard "Lenny" Browski Jr., 49, of Pikes Creek, entered into eternal rest and was joined by his mother on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.



Born Sept. 4, 1969 in Pikes Creek, he was the son of Leonard Browski Sr. and the late Carol Tomkiewicz Browski. He was a graduate of Lake-Lehman High School.



Lenny was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved cooking, especially his deer jerky and other dishes. He had an appreciation for and spent a lot of his time working on old cars. Lenny was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed going to the Pocono Raceway, and liked watching races with his friend, Rocco.



He was a very proud uncle to his niece, Khristian, and nephew, Austin. He had great sense of humor and had many nicknames for his family and friends that will be greatly missed.



In addition to his grandparents, he was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Browski; his favorite uncle, Chet Browski; and his beloved dog, Trixie.



Surviving are his father, Leonard Browski Sr.; sisters, Leanne Browski (Joe Wozniak) and Renee Banks (Michael Banks); brother, Jared Browski; niece and nephew, Khristian and Austin Banks, who were the lights of his life; extended family, the Martin family; and his beloved friend, Rocco.



Family and friends are invited to call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.



Lenny's family would like to extend a special thank you to the Martin family for always loving and supporting Lenny throughout his life.



