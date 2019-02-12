Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard George Skrosky. View Sign

Leonard George Skrosky passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at the age of 87.



Born Jan. 23, 1932, in Mercy Hospital, Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late George and Nellie (née Stelacone) Skrosky.



Len was famous for his stories of growing up during the depression and tours of Swoyersville and Luzerne, where he was proud to be the son of a coal miner. He graduated from St. Nicholas High School in 1950.



Leonard served in the



He was a member of The American Legion, Post 967, of Harveys Lake and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.



Upon his honorable discharge from Air Force, he obtained a position with Miles Shoe Company, where he eventually rose to store manager, taking positions in New York, Maryland and New Jersey.



His opportunity of a lifetime came when he was offered a position with Brown Group in St. Louis, where he excelled in the expansion of real estate for their shoe division.



It was here that he met, fell in love with and married his wife, Barbara (nee Richter) in 1981. In 1987, he furthered his career with a move to Dix Hills, Long Island, N.Y., to join Sbarro - the Italian eatery where he was responsible for negotiating store locations and rose to the highest levels of the company.



After many years of hard work and travel, he retired at age 72. He dreamed of living in a house on the lake in Harveys Lake from the time he was a boy, and, in 2004, that dream came true. He lived out his days cooking, barbecuing, boating, fishing and smoking cigars with family and friends.



Leonard is survived by his wife, daughters, son and brother along with their spouses, children and grandchildren.



The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, with the Rev. Walter Jenkins officiating.



Interment will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Lehman Twp.



Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



To leave a message of condolence for her family, please visit





Leonard George Skrosky passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at the age of 87.Born Jan. 23, 1932, in Mercy Hospital, Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late George and Nellie (née Stelacone) Skrosky.Len was famous for his stories of growing up during the depression and tours of Swoyersville and Luzerne, where he was proud to be the son of a coal miner. He graduated from St. Nicholas High School in 1950.Leonard served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War from 1952 to 1956, traveling the world. He was fiercely proud of his military career and loved to tell stories of his escapades with his fellow airmen.He was a member of The American Legion, Post 967, of Harveys Lake and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.Upon his honorable discharge from Air Force, he obtained a position with Miles Shoe Company, where he eventually rose to store manager, taking positions in New York, Maryland and New Jersey.His opportunity of a lifetime came when he was offered a position with Brown Group in St. Louis, where he excelled in the expansion of real estate for their shoe division.It was here that he met, fell in love with and married his wife, Barbara (nee Richter) in 1981. In 1987, he furthered his career with a move to Dix Hills, Long Island, N.Y., to join Sbarro - the Italian eatery where he was responsible for negotiating store locations and rose to the highest levels of the company.After many years of hard work and travel, he retired at age 72. He dreamed of living in a house on the lake in Harveys Lake from the time he was a boy, and, in 2004, that dream came true. He lived out his days cooking, barbecuing, boating, fishing and smoking cigars with family and friends.Leonard is survived by his wife, daughters, son and brother along with their spouses, children and grandchildren.The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, with the Rev. Walter Jenkins officiating.Interment will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Lehman Twp.Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.To leave a message of condolence for her family, please visit www.betzjastremski.com Funeral Home BETZ-JASTREMSKI FUNERAL HOME,INC. - LUZERNE

568 BENNETT ST. LUZERNE

Luzerne , PA 18709

(570) 287-0293 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Korean War Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close