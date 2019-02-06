Lillian Spirko, 82, of Luzerne, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Spirko.
Lillian was born in Edwardsville and was the daughter of the late Stanley and Clara Rook Okraszewski.
She will be greatly missed by her husband of 62 years, Joseph, and their four children, Theresa Johns and granddaughter, Tonya; Raymond Spirko; Patricia Horton and grandsons, Derek and Chase; Catherine Spirko and their spouses. Lillian is also survived by her sister, Rose Lukash, and was preceded in death by her brother, Leonard.
Lillian was a member of Holy Family Parish, Luzerne. She was also formerly employed by Eberhard Faber in Mountain Top.
The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home, 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, 574 Bennett St., Luzerne. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Courtdale.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18512.
Lehman & Gregory Funeral Home Inc
281 Chapel St
Swoyersville, PA 18704
(570) 288-5176
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 6, 2019