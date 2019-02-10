Linda L. DeFrain, 68, of Exeter, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at her home.
Born in Kingston she was the daughter of the late Neil and Claire Covert O'Boyle. She was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School, Class of 1969, and received her associate degree from Lackawanna College in business administration. Prior to her retirement in 2016, she was employed by Social Security Administration of Plains Twp. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of West Pittston.
Preceding her in death were brothers, Robert and Jack O'Boyle; and sisters, Catherine Milligan and Patricia Snell.
Surviving are children, Tracey Hughes and her husband, Frank, west Pittston; Neil DeFrain and his wife, Christine, West Wyoming; grandchildren, Andrew, Frank, Justin, Krystina, Cody and Hunter; great-grandchildren, Domonic, Ami, Frank, Justin, Brook, Hayden, Kolby, Bentley, Mia, Shawn and Kayleygh; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Tennyson Rupnick of the First United Methodist Church of West Pittston officiating.
Interment will be in St. Cecilia's Cemetery, Exeter.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart 600 Baltimore Drive #7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 10, 2019