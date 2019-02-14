Lorraine Rose Ulichney of Shavertown passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Lorraine was born in Plymouth and was the daughter of Peter and Anne Ragukonis.
She graduated from Plymouth High School, Class of 1959, and went on to have a career in banking. She was employed by many local Back Mountain banks including Merchants Bank, Luzerne National Bank, FNCB, and retired from the Community Bank in Shavertown.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents and by her brothers, Peter and Thomas.
Lorraine was a woman of strong faith and an active member of St. Therese's Church and St. Frances X. Cabrini Church, Wyoming.
In life, Lorraine loved to bake, garden and spend time with her family. Her favorite pastime was planting her flowers and admiring them bloom.
She will lovingly be remembered by her husband of 52 years, Anthony; her three children, daughters, Sharon Lehman and husband, Clint, Shavertown; Sandra Ross, and husband, David, Dallas; and son, Matthew and wife, Luzmarina, San Antonio, Texas; her two grandchildren, Emma and Chad Lehman, who were her pride and joy; and by her sisters, Rose Swan and Norma Singley.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Therese's Church, Pioneer Avenue and Davis Street, Shavertown, with the Rev. James Paisley officiating. Interment will be private.
Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Therese's Church Altar & Rosary Society or the Back Mountain Food Pantry.
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 14, 2019