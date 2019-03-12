Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Cortese. View Sign

Louise Cortese, 74, of Shickshinny, died Sunday evening, March 10, 2019, at home.



Born May 25, 1944, in Shickshinny, she was a daughter of the late Felix and Annette Rutkowski Lohoski.



She graduated from Northwest Area High School. She was employed at Berwick Industries as a secretary until she retired. Louise was a member of Holy Spirit Parish/St. Martha's Church, Fairmount Springs.



She loved to travel and go to the casinos, going to lunch with her friends, watching game shows and General Hospital on television, and she especially loved her family.



The family would like to thank the aides Paula, Courtney, and Suki at Americare Home Health, aides and nurses Karen, Loralei, Heather, Kayla and Pat from Geisinger Hospice, aide Carla from Care Givers of America, and the staff at Bonham's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.



She was preceded in death by a sister, Leona Lozowski, and brothers, Stanley Lohoski, Joseph Lohoski and Ed Lohoski.



Surviving are her husband, Charles F. "Chuck" Cortese, whom she married on Oct. 13, 1979; two sons, Vince Wharton and daughter-in-law, Linda, Shickshinny; and Michael Wharton and daughter-in-law, Karen, Parker, Colo.; a stepdaughter, Christine Cortese, at home; three grandchildren, Cortney Wharton, Dylan Wharton and Victoria Wharton; and sister, Mary Fries, Glen Burn, Md.



Funeral services will be at 8:45 a.m. Thursday at Mayo Funeral Home Inc., 77 N. Main St., Shickshinny, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Spirit Parish/St. Martha's Church, Fairmount Springs.



The burial will be at the convenience of the family.



Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.



For information, or to send condolences, please visit

Louise Cortese, 74, of Shickshinny, died Sunday evening, March 10, 2019, at home.Born May 25, 1944, in Shickshinny, she was a daughter of the late Felix and Annette Rutkowski Lohoski.She graduated from Northwest Area High School. She was employed at Berwick Industries as a secretary until she retired. Louise was a member of Holy Spirit Parish/St. Martha's Church, Fairmount Springs.She loved to travel and go to the casinos, going to lunch with her friends, watching game shows and General Hospital on television, and she especially loved her family.The family would like to thank the aides Paula, Courtney, and Suki at Americare Home Health, aides and nurses Karen, Loralei, Heather, Kayla and Pat from Geisinger Hospice, aide Carla from Care Givers of America, and the staff at Bonham's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.She was preceded in death by a sister, Leona Lozowski, and brothers, Stanley Lohoski, Joseph Lohoski and Ed Lohoski.Surviving are her husband, Charles F. "Chuck" Cortese, whom she married on Oct. 13, 1979; two sons, Vince Wharton and daughter-in-law, Linda, Shickshinny; and Michael Wharton and daughter-in-law, Karen, Parker, Colo.; a stepdaughter, Christine Cortese, at home; three grandchildren, Cortney Wharton, Dylan Wharton and Victoria Wharton; and sister, Mary Fries, Glen Burn, Md.Funeral services will be at 8:45 a.m. Thursday at Mayo Funeral Home Inc., 77 N. Main St., Shickshinny, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Spirit Parish/St. Martha's Church, Fairmount Springs.The burial will be at the convenience of the family.Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.For information, or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com Funeral Home Mayo Funeral Home - Shickshinny

77 North Main Street

Shickshinny , PA 18655

570-542-4214 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close