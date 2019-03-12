Louise Cortese, 74, of Shickshinny, died Sunday evening, March 10, 2019, at home.
Born May 25, 1944, in Shickshinny, she was a daughter of the late Felix and Annette Rutkowski Lohoski.
She graduated from Northwest Area High School. She was employed at Berwick Industries as a secretary until she retired. Louise was a member of Holy Spirit Parish/St. Martha's Church, Fairmount Springs.
She loved to travel and go to the casinos, going to lunch with her friends, watching game shows and General Hospital on television, and she especially loved her family.
The family would like to thank the aides Paula, Courtney, and Suki at Americare Home Health, aides and nurses Karen, Loralei, Heather, Kayla and Pat from Geisinger Hospice, aide Carla from Care Givers of America, and the staff at Bonham's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Leona Lozowski, and brothers, Stanley Lohoski, Joseph Lohoski and Ed Lohoski.
Surviving are her husband, Charles F. "Chuck" Cortese, whom she married on Oct. 13, 1979; two sons, Vince Wharton and daughter-in-law, Linda, Shickshinny; and Michael Wharton and daughter-in-law, Karen, Parker, Colo.; a stepdaughter, Christine Cortese, at home; three grandchildren, Cortney Wharton, Dylan Wharton and Victoria Wharton; and sister, Mary Fries, Glen Burn, Md.
Funeral services will be at 8:45 a.m. Thursday at Mayo Funeral Home Inc., 77 N. Main St., Shickshinny, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Spirit Parish/St. Martha's Church, Fairmount Springs.
The burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
For information, or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.
Mayo Funeral Home - Shickshinny
77 North Main Street
Shickshinny, PA 18655
570-542-4214
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 12, 2019