Lucille Cole Hess Stroyan Fenner of Milford passed away Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at her daughters' home in Dallas.



The daughter of the late Jacob and Helen Cole Hess, she was born Feb. 4, 1923, in Shohola. Lucille attended Shohola School through 10th grade, graduated Milford High School in 1940 and the University of Pennsylvania in 1944. She was a stay-at-home mom until her youngest child was in second grade. She taught first grade in Montague Elementary School for 18 years. Her greatest joy was her family and teaching little children.



Lucille was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Milford, since 1948. She was an Elder,



Sunday school teacher, Bible school teacher, member of the Evening Circle and was on the Church Service Committee when the new addition was built. She was a Brownie leader, Cub Scout Leader and 4-H leader.



She was predeceased by her first husband, Duncan Stroyan; second husband, George Fenner; sister, Gladys Moran; daughter, Heather Martin; and grandson, Tyler Kubli.



Lucille is survived by sons, Keith Stroyan (Carol), Tiffin, Iowa; Timothy Stroyan (Patty), Milford; Kevin Stroyan (Bess Ann), Milford; Eric Stroyan (Susan), Clarks Summit; daughters, Melissa Callahan (favorite son-in-law, John), Dallas; Kathleen Hummel, Bohemia; brother, George Hess, Madison, Wis.; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in First Presbyterian Church of Milford, Milford, with the Rev. Benjamin Willis officiating. Burial will take place in Milford Cemetery, Dingman Twp., at the convenience of the family.



Memorial donations may be made to Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Milford, Roof Fund, P.O. Box 128, Milford, PA 18337 or the Ecumenical Food Pantry, 110 W. Catharine St., Milford, PA 18337.

