Lucy Mandicott

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home
  • "Psalm 90:10 says that the days of our years are 70 years,..."

Lucy Mandicott of Hicksville passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.

She was a member of Hicksville United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by loving husband, James Jr.; sister, Antoinette DeVergilio; and brother, Michael Colechio.

She was the beloved sister of Catherine Havrilla; the loving mother of Linda Calandrillo, William (Eleanor Messman-Mandicott), and the late Frank. She was the cherished grandmother of Anthony Jr. (Nicole), James (Gabrielle), and Lisa (Dan) Tomasicchio and great-grandmother of Alexandra, Joseph, Mia, Michael and Luciano James.

Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 125 W. Old Country Road, Hicksville.

Interment will follow in Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 11, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road | Hicksville, NY 11801 | (516) 935-7100
Send Flowers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details