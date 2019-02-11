Lucy Mandicott of Hicksville passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
She was a member of Hicksville United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by loving husband, James Jr.; sister, Antoinette DeVergilio; and brother, Michael Colechio.
She was the beloved sister of Catherine Havrilla; the loving mother of Linda Calandrillo, William (Eleanor Messman-Mandicott), and the late Frank. She was the cherished grandmother of Anthony Jr. (Nicole), James (Gabrielle), and Lisa (Dan) Tomasicchio and great-grandmother of Alexandra, Joseph, Mia, Michael and Luciano James.
Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 125 W. Old Country Road, Hicksville.
Interment will follow in Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 11, 2019