Born Dec. 11, 1925 in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late James H. and Catherine Lynch Brogan.



A 1944 graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Margaret earned her baccalaureate degree from Misericordia University in 1948.



Margaret worked for the Erie County, New York Department of Social Services from 1949 to 1956. She continued working for the county as a probation officer for more than 30 years before retiring in 1988.



Margaret was a member of the Parish of Our Lady of Fatima and devoted communicant at the Church of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception.



Her sisters, Mary F., Katherine P. and Regina A. Brogan, preceded her in death.



A Celebration of Margaret's fife will be held Monday with a Funeral Mass at 12:10 p.m. in the Church of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, 130 S. Washington St. in Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.



