Margaret C. Capizzi Krause, 96, formerly of Pittston, went into the hands of the Lord on Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Geisinger CMC, Scranton.



Born Feb. 24, 1923, in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Pauline (Venezia) Capizzi.



Surviving are daughters, Ann Rembish, Luzerne; Marlene and husband, Frank Repasy, East Stroudsburg; granddaughters, Michele Phillips, Dawn Littman; grandsons, Duane Repasy, Casey Rembish and Chris Repasy; great-granddaughter, Keshia; great-grandsons, Matthew and Mason; and great-great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Rembish.



In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Krause in 1997; two brothers; and 10 sisters.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's name to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.



Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.



Viewing hours will be held at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.



Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 9 a.m. Thursday. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home by 8:45 a.m.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston.



Interment services will be private and held at the family's convenience. Margaret will be laid to rest in St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston Twp.



700 S. Twp. Blvd.

Pittston Twp. , PA 18640

