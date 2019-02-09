Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marguerite L. Kreller. View Sign

Marguerite L. Kreller, 88, of Sweet Valley, passed into the arms of her Lord on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.



She was born in Wilkes-Barre on March 31, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Harrison Saraka.



Marguerite was employed as a presser for various garment factories in the area for many years until her retirement. She was a member of the River of Life Fellowship Ministries, Lehman. Marguerite enjoyed polka dancing and spending time with her family.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Kreller, who passed away in 2005, and brother, Joseph H. Saraka Sr.



Marguerite is survived by sons, Pastor Kenneth Kreller and his wife, Loydene; and Bradley Kreller and his wife, Diane, both of Sweet Valley; daughter, Charlotte Hess, of Benton; sisters, Dolores Jean Nafus and Doris Saraka, both of Jackson Twp.; grandchildren, Bo and Tracy Kreller, Justin and Stacy Kreller, Penni, LeeAnn, LuRae, Wendy and Mindy; 14 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.



She will be deeply missed by her family and her memory will remain forever in their hearts.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday from the River of Life Fellowship Ministries, 22 Outlet Road, Dallas, with her son, Pastor Kenneth Kreller, officiating.



Visitations will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, prior to the service, at River of Life Fellowship Ministries.



Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the River of Life Fellowship Ministries, 22 Outlet Road, Dallas, PA 18612, or the Sweet Valley Fire and Ambulance Associations, 5383 Main Road, Sweet Valley, PA 18656.



Condolences can be made by visiting

