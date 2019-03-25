Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marianne V. Paveletz. View Sign

Marianne V. Paveletz, 54, of Nanticoke, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at Guardian Healthcare, Nanticoke.



Born Oct. 7, 1964, Marianne was the daughter of the late John and Nellie Jagodzski Navroth. Marianne was a graduate of Greater Nanticoke High School She was employed as a store manger by T.J.Maxx and was the secretary of Nanticoke Mini Football.



Marianne was preceded in death by her sister, Veronica Navroth.



Marianne is survived by her son, Daniel Paveletz; brother, Ray Navroth; and cousins, Rosie and Yogi.



The family asks in lieu of flowers please make a donation to Nanticoke Mini Football or Quality Hill Playground Association in which Marianne gave her time and passion.



A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke.



Friends and family may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home



Marianne will be laid to rest in St. Michael Cemetery Glen Lyon.

614 S Hanover St

Nanticoke , PA 18634

