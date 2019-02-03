Marie Rose Jones Battle of Dupont and formerly of Moosic died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Geisinger South Wilkes Barre.
Her beloved husband of 32 years, Thomas J., died Sept. 16, 2001.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Deacon and Marie Healey Jones.
Marie was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School, Class of 1963. For 22 years, she was employed by Thompson Consumer Electronics. She was a parishioner of Divine Mercy Parish.
Surviving are a daughter, Judith Brislin; two sons, Thomas J. Jr. and Timothy; two grandchildren, Jason and Justin; a sister, Wendy Flannery; and three brothers, William, Alfred and Ken Jones.
Marie will be buried near her husband Wednesday in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
Memorial contributions may be made to 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton PA 18509.
Arrangements have entrusted to the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 3, 2019