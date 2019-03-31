Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion V. (Yudiski) Baloga. View Sign

Marion V. (Yudiski) Baloga, 80, a resident of the North End section of Wilkes-Barre, passed into eternal life unexpectedly on Friday morning, March 29, 2019, at her residence.



Born June 19, 1938, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Wanda (Paczkowski) Yudiski. She was educated in the former St. Stanislaus Kostka Parochial School, and later graduated from the James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre.



In her youth, Mrs. Baloga previously worked as a cashier for Acme Markets and served as a waitress at the former well-known Boston Candy Kitchen, downtown Wilkes-Barre.



A woman of faith, Marion was a devout Catholic who held a deep affinity for the Blessed Virgin Mary in her devotions. She was a member of the Parish of St. Andre Bessette, North Wilkes-Barre.



Mrs. Baloga is remembered as being a loving, gentle and understanding woman who placed her family above all in this life. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mr. Augustine J. Baloga on Jan. 14, 1993. At the time of his passing, the couple shared 32 years of married life together. She was also preceded by an infant granddaughter, Gianna Lynn Baloga on March 8, 2007; and by a brother, Mr. Stanley Yudiski Jr.



Left to mourn her passing and cherish her memory are her children, Bruce A. Baloga and his wife, Lori, Mountain Top; Marilynn S. Brelsford and her husband, David, Allentown; August B. Baloga and his wife, Virginia, Mountain Top; and David A. Baloga and his wife, Laura, Forty Fort.; grandchildren, including Bradley Baloga and his wife, Caitlin; Blaine Baloga and Alison Baloga; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.



Funeral services for Mrs. Baloga will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from the North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St. Her funeral Mass will immediately follow at 10 a.m. in the Parish of St. Andre Bessette, 668 N. Main St.



The Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi, pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville, and personal family friend will serve as principal celebrant.



Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Cemetery of St. Andre Bessette Parish, Dorchester Drive, Dallas.



Relatives and friends may join the Baloga family for visitation and remembrances Monday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of floral tributes, her children would be humbled if those wishing to make a monetary donation in her memory, kindly consider the Social Justice Committee of St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705.



To share online words of comfort, perhaps a fond memory of Marion, or to view family pictures, we invite you to visit our family's website at

Marion V. (Yudiski) Baloga, 80, a resident of the North End section of Wilkes-Barre, passed into eternal life unexpectedly on Friday morning, March 29, 2019, at her residence.Born June 19, 1938, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Wanda (Paczkowski) Yudiski. She was educated in the former St. Stanislaus Kostka Parochial School, and later graduated from the James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre.In her youth, Mrs. Baloga previously worked as a cashier for Acme Markets and served as a waitress at the former well-known Boston Candy Kitchen, downtown Wilkes-Barre.A woman of faith, Marion was a devout Catholic who held a deep affinity for the Blessed Virgin Mary in her devotions. She was a member of the Parish of St. Andre Bessette, North Wilkes-Barre.Mrs. Baloga is remembered as being a loving, gentle and understanding woman who placed her family above all in this life. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mr. Augustine J. Baloga on Jan. 14, 1993. At the time of his passing, the couple shared 32 years of married life together. She was also preceded by an infant granddaughter, Gianna Lynn Baloga on March 8, 2007; and by a brother, Mr. Stanley Yudiski Jr.Left to mourn her passing and cherish her memory are her children, Bruce A. Baloga and his wife, Lori, Mountain Top; Marilynn S. Brelsford and her husband, David, Allentown; August B. Baloga and his wife, Virginia, Mountain Top; and David A. Baloga and his wife, Laura, Forty Fort.; grandchildren, including Bradley Baloga and his wife, Caitlin; Blaine Baloga and Alison Baloga; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.Funeral services for Mrs. Baloga will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from the North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St. Her funeral Mass will immediately follow at 10 a.m. in the Parish of St. Andre Bessette, 668 N. Main St.The Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi, pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville, and personal family friend will serve as principal celebrant.Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Cemetery of St. Andre Bessette Parish, Dorchester Drive, Dallas.Relatives and friends may join the Baloga family for visitation and remembrances Monday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.In lieu of floral tributes, her children would be humbled if those wishing to make a monetary donation in her memory, kindly consider the Social Justice Committee of St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705.To share online words of comfort, perhaps a fond memory of Marion, or to view family pictures, we invite you to visit our family's website at www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com Funeral Home John V. Morris Funeral Home

625 N. Main Street

Wilkes Barre , PA 18705

(570) 823-2754 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close