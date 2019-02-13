Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Martha Bess Zaldonis, 98, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in West Granby, Conn., surrounded by her family.



She was born July 29, 1920, and was raised in the Pittston area of Pennsylvania, where she was a life resident. She graduated from Pittston High School, Class of 1939, and also attended the University of Scranton night school.



During World War II, she moved to New York City, where she worked at Bickford's restaurants as an assistant manager. After the war, she returned to Pittston junction to assist her sister, Helen, to run and manage Danko's store.



In 1950, she married her high school sweetheart, Anthony T. Zaldonis, of Duryea. Together they built their dream home on Main Street. Martha was a devoted wife and mother who unconditionally loved and supported her adoring husband and children. She was a mentor to her children, a caregiver to her family and a beloved member of her community.



Since 2000, she was the secretary/treasurer of ZOM Construction Company and the Duryea Realty Company Inc.; two local business interests shared by partners and other corporate officers. She was an experienced chef who knew the art of fine cooking, a talented seamstress and was totally devoted to her extended family.



She was an active member of the former St. Joseph's Church, Duryea, where she was a member of the Confraternity of Christian Women.



She was preceded in passing by her infant brother, Frankie; parents, Frank and Pauline Radetsky Pacuska; husband, Anthony T. Zaldonis; brother, Henry "Murf" Pacuska; and sisters, Regina Jorgensen, Mary Kay Lash, Helen Danko and Frances Vaxmonsky.



She is survived by her children, Betsy Z. Benkowski, Potomac, Md.; Anthony T. Zaldonis, MD, West Granby, Conn.; and John A. Zaldonis, Murrysville; and their respective spouses, Joseph, Eileen and Diana; her eight grandchildren, Justine and Greg Benkowski, John, Pauline and Maura Zaldonis, and Jared, Jenna and Josh Zaldonis, plus her brother, John (Poncho) Pacuska, Fountain Valley, Calif.; in addition to her many loving nieces and nephews.



A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday from Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea, with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea.



Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Duryea.



A viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



To leave condolences for Martha's family, please visit the funeral home's website,

